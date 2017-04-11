App
Apr 11, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Power up 1%, signs agreements for 750MW power project in Bangladesh

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Reliance Power added more than 1 percent intraday Tuesday as it has signed agreements with Bangladesh Power Development Board.

The company has signed agreements with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDP) for phase I of 750 MW LNG based combined cycle power project at Meghnaghat near Dhaka in Bangladesh.

These agreements include a power purchase agreement (PPA) and implementation agreement (IA) for the proposed integrated combined cycle power project.

The company has also signed a MoU with PetroBangla for setting up a 500-mmscfd LNG terminal at Kutubdia Island near Chittagong in Bangladesh.

At 11:23 hrs Reliance Power was quoting at Rs 49, up Rs 0.05, or 0.10 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

