App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 30, 2017 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Naval declines over 5% after IFCI files insolvency case against co

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, IFCI has filed an insolvency case against the company in a bid to recover loans.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Reliance Naval and Engineering lost over 5 percent intraday on Thursday as investors turned cautious on the stock on insolvency proceeding.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, quoting Cogencis, IFCI has filed an insolvency case against the company in a bid to recover loans.

The fall in share price also spilled over to Reliance Infra, the parent firm of Reliance Naval. Shares there fell over a percent intraday.

The company was in the news recently news after reports stated that four domestic shipyard companies were in the fray to build six highspeed landing craft (HSLC) for the Indian Navy.

According to The Economic Times, the Indian Navy had called for request for information (RFI) from interested parties to supply HSLC on September 22, to which Reliance Naval & Engineering, L&T shipyard, Goa Shipyard and Cochin Shipyard responded.

Sources aware of the development told the newspaper that the companies' responses with their technical capabilities, their design of the product and how they will execute the manufacturing.

At 13:47 hrs Reliance Naval and Engineering was quoting at Rs 38.55, down Rs 1.50, or 3.75 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 40.20 and an intraday low of Rs 38.00.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.