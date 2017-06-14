App
Jun 14, 2017 08:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Mutual Fund bought 8,88,206 shares of Lux Industries at Rs 900.40.

Reliance Mutual Fund buys 8.88 lakh shares of Lux Industries

On June 13, 2017 Valuead Securities sold 11,24,004 shares of Lux Industries at Rs 901.64 on the BSE.

However, Reliance Mutual Fund bought 8,88,206 shares at Rs 900.40.

On Tuesday, Lux Industries ended at Rs 901.35, down Rs 17.75, or 1.93 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 945.95.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 24.89 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 36.21. The latest book value of the company is Rs 95.61 per share.

