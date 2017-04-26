Apr 26, 2017 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Reliance Mutual Fund buys 6 lakh shares of Indian Terrain Fashions
On April 25, 2017 Reliance Mutual Fund a/c Reliance Equity Savings Fund bought 2,00,000 shares of Indian Terrain Fashions at Rs 199.78 and Reliance Mutual Fund a/c. Small Cap Fund bought 4,00,000 shares at Rs 199.78.
On April 25, 2017 DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund sold 7,00,000 shares of Indian Terrain Fashions at Rs 200 on the NSE.
On Tuesday, Indian Terrain Fashions ended at Rs 201.60, up Rs 12.25, or 6.47 percent on the NSE.
It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 202.90.