Reliance Mutual Fund buys 6 lakh shares of Indian Terrain Fashions

On April 25, 2017 DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund sold 7,00,000 shares of Indian Terrain Fashions at Rs 200 on the NSE.

However, Reliance Mutual Fund a/c Reliance Equity Savings Fund bought 2,00,000 shares at Rs 199.78 and Reliance Mutual Fund a/c. Small Cap Fund bought 4,00,000 shares at Rs 199.78.

On Tuesday, Indian Terrain Fashions ended at Rs 201.60, up Rs 12.25, or 6.47 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 202.90.