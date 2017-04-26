App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Mutual Fund buys 6 lakh shares of Indian Terrain Fashions

On April 25, 2017 Reliance Mutual Fund a/c Reliance Equity Savings Fund bought 2,00,000 shares of Indian Terrain Fashions at Rs 199.78 and Reliance Mutual Fund a/c. Small Cap Fund bought 4,00,000 shares at Rs 199.78.

Reliance Mutual Fund buys 6 lakh shares of Indian Terrain Fashions

On April 25, 2017 DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund sold 7,00,000 shares of Indian Terrain Fashions at Rs 200 on the NSE.

However, Reliance Mutual Fund a/c Reliance Equity Savings Fund bought 2,00,000 shares at Rs 199.78 and Reliance Mutual Fund a/c. Small Cap Fund bought 4,00,000 shares at Rs 199.78.

On Tuesday, Indian Terrain Fashions ended at Rs 201.60, up Rs 12.25, or 6.47 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 202.90.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Terrain Fashions

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.