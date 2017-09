Reliance Mutual Fund buys 20 lakh shares of VRL Logistics

On August 31, 2017 Reliance Mutual Fund bought 20,00,000 shares of VRL Logistics at Rs 339.99 on the NSE.

However, Vijay B Sankeshwar sold 20,00,000 shares at Rs 340.

On Thursday, VRL Logistics ended at Rs 339.95, up Rs 8.75, or 2.64 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 359.80 and 52-week low Rs 225 on 07 August, 2017 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.