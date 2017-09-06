Reliance Industries surges 8% in 6 days as stock goes ex-bonus on September 7

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Industries shares gained more than one percent Wednesday, continuing uptrend for sixth consecutive session. The consistent buying may be due to appetite for bonus shares as it will go ex-bonus on Thursday.

The stock rallied nearly 8 percent in six consecutive sessions.

The stock will start trading ex-bonus from Thursday, September 7 onwards, which means it will adjust for bonus issue in the proportion of one bonus share for every one share held.

Consequently, the stock price will be halved.

Today is the last day for those who want bonus shares.

Reliance Industries has fixed September 9 as the record date for the purpose of determining members eligible for bonus equity shares of the company.

On July 21, the board of directors recommended issue of bonus shares to the members of the company by capitalisation of its reserves.

Meanwhile, global research firm CLSA sees several positive near-term triggers for the Reliance Industries.

It has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,920 per share. It cities several positives like a likely major cut in interconnect usage charge (IUC), Jio phone and gradual reduction in discounted tariffs.

At 13:28 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,651.50, up Rs 18.50, or 1.13 percent on the BSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.