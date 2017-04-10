Reliance Defence up 3%, to consider rights issue upto Rs 1200cr

App
Stocks
Apr 06, 2017 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The company's board meeting will be held on April 11, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Reliance Defence and Engineering added 3.4 percent intraday Thursday as the company is going to consider rights issue up to Rs 1200 crore.

The company's board meeting will be held on April 11, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.

The board will also consider to revalidate and approve the rights issue of equity shares upto Rs 1200 crore, which was approved at the board meeting held on April 22, 2016.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed for the directors, designated employees and connected persons covered under the code, from close of business hours of April 5 to close of business hours of April 13 (both days inclusive).

At 10:56 hrs Reliance Defence and Engineering was quoting at Rs 68.30, up Rs 1.10, or 1.64 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Defence and Engineering #rights issue

