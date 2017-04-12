App
Apr 12, 2017 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Defence slips 3% on poor Q4 numbers

The operating profit (EBITDA) of the company rose 241 percent at Rs 27.7 crore and EBITDA margin at was up 400 bps at 11 percent.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Reliance Defence slipped 3.4 percent intraday Wednesday as the company has reported net loss in the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).

In the quarter ended March 2017, the company has registered net loss of Rs 139.9 crore against profit of Rs 102.4 crore, in the same quarter last year.

The company's total income was down 117 percent at Rs 250.8 crore versus Rs 115.4 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) of the company rose 241 percent at Rs 27.7 crore and EBITDA margin at was up 400 bps at 11 percent.

At 09:29 hrs Reliance Defence and Engineering was quoting at Rs 67.05, down Rs 1.45, or 2.12 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

