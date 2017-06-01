Reliance Communications' shares soar over 5% on buzz of debt rejig plan

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Reliance Communication rose over nearly 6 percent intraday on Thursday on the buzz that a strategic debt restructuring could be on the cards for the firm. A severe beating down of the stock for the past few sessions that could have made it look attractive.

According to a report on a business channel, the company’s management and lenders’ consortium were said to be in talks to work out options for restructuring the debt. The joint lenders could meet soon and may finalise advisors for the rejig process.

Meanwhile, according to market data, Capital International has sold its entire stake in the firm on Wednesday. The entity sold over 1.8 crore shares at a price of Rs 18.8 apiece.

The stock has been caught in a web of bad news, faced with mounting debt issues. All through the last week, high leveraged companies took a severe beating on the back of RBI’s NPA norms.

Major ratings agencies such as Icra and Care Ratings downgraded the company’s short and long-term debt to a default rating. Most recently, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded bond ratings as well.

The company’s management, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, had said that the company had plans to bring down its debt by over 60 percent (Rs 25,000 crore) once the transactions are complete.

The telecom operator posted a consolidated net loss of Rs966 crore for the fiscal ended fourth quarter compared to a net profit of Rs90 crore in the same period last year.

“For the first time in over 20 years, the telecom sector registered de-growth in revenues, leading to a reduction in the Government’s share in revenues, sharp drop in operating margins, accompanied by increased interest costs arising from a staggering industry debt burden, and higher depreciation and amortisation charges as a result of higher spectrum purchase costs,” said the company in its statement.

Gurdeep Singh, the company’s CEO-Consumer Business said that he was confident of completing the merger between Reliance Communication and Aircel by September 30. With the same deadline, he expects the Brookfields deal to be completed. According to the deal, the company will sell 51 percent stake in Reliance Infratel for Rs 11,000 crore.

With these two deals, the company expects making some pre-payment of debt, he added.

The stock fell nearly 40 percent in the past one month, while its three-day loss stood at 1 percent. At 10:50 hrs, Reliance Communications was quoting at Rs 20.35, up Rs 0.35, or 1.75 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 21.15 and an intraday low of Rs 19.80.