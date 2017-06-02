Reliance Communications falls 2% post Fitch downgrades

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Reliance Communications fell nearly 2 percent intraday on Friday after investors turned cautious on the downgrades to its IDRs.

Fitch Ratings revised the company’s long-term foreign and local-currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) to 'CCC' from 'B+' and downgraded the rating on USD 300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'.

“Fitch has stated that the company’s EBITDA is likely to be insufficient in the current financial year to meet annual interest costs of Rs 3,500 crore and maintenance capex of Rs 1,500 crore . They believe that the Company may struggle to refinance its maturing short-term debt given declining EBITDA and delays in executing asset sales,” the company told the exchanges.

The company has witnessed a lot of downward movement on the stock due to its mounting debt as well as dismal results. However, on Thursday, it saw some strength after reports emerged that a strategic debt restructuring plan could be on the cards for the firm.

Several other ratings agencies too downgraded the bond ratings due to poor financial condition of the company.

All through the last week, high leveraged companies took a severe beating on the back of RBI’s NPA strategies.

Major ratings agencies such as Icra and Care Ratings downgraded the company’s short and long-term debt to a default rating. Most recently, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded bond ratings as well.

The company’s management, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, had said that the company had plans to bring down its debt by over 60 percent (Rs 25,000 crore) once the transactions are complete.

The telecom operator posted a consolidated net loss of Rs966 crore for the fiscal ended fourth quarter compared to a net profit of Rs90 crore in the same period last year.

“For the first time in over 20 years, the telecom sector registered de-growth in revenues, leading to a reduction in the Government’s share in revenues, sharp drop in operating margins, accompanied by increased interest costs arising from a staggering industry debt burden, and higher depreciation and amortisation charges as a result of higher spectrum purchase costs,” said the company in its statement.

The stock fell over 39 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 2.2 percent. At 09:37 hrs, the stock was quoting at Rs 20.50, down Rs 0.25, or 1.20 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 20.95 and an intraday low of Rs 20.30.