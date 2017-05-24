App
Stocks
May 24, 2017 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Communications falls 10% post 2020 bond slip

However, the bond recovered from its day’s lows following a clarification by the firm.

Reliance Communications falls 10% post 2020 bond slip

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Communications fell nearly 10 percent intraday on Wednesday as investors turned cautious of the stock based on its bond price fall in overseas trade.

According to a report, the company’s dollar denominated bond, which expires in 2020, posted a steep fall, raising suspicions of its dollar-denominated debt.

Ratings agency, Moody’s too gave a B2 Negative rating to the bond.

Following this, the stock on the Indian bourses fell as investors could have turned cautious about the company’s financial situation.

However, the bond recovered from its day’s lows following a clarification by the firm.

“Half yearly interest payment on 6.5% Senior Secured Notes (Bonds) issued by Reliance Communications Limited, was paid on time and on due date on 8th May 2017. There are no outstanding payments due on said Bonds at present. The Company will continue to

pay interest on respective due dates and the Bonds will be repaid on due date i.e. November 6, 2020,” the company said in a notification to the exchanges.

At 15:27 hrs Reliance Communications was quoting at Rs 25.90, down Rs 2.10, or 7.50 percent. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 25.30.

