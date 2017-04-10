Reliance Comm falls nearly 3% on buzz of retrenchment, payment delays

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Reliance Communications fell nearly 3 percent intraday as investors turned cautious of reports of operational trouble in the firm.

Moneycontrol had reported that the company retrenched nearly 800 employees in the last few weeks, including some senior ones, as it battles falling revenues and profits.

The company has also not been making payments to vendors and other telecom companies on time. Vendors claim that Reliance Communications has not been paying interconnect usage charges to some of them for more than two months.

Tower companies claim that payments have been patchy and delayed through 2017 and new payment terms have been sought by the company, which would include an interest component if the delay persists.

The maximum interconnect user charge (IUC) payments outstandings are towards Airtel and Vodafone. Customers have been facing interconnect issues in some key circles for a couple of days, too, for the same reason.

The stock gained nearly 6 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 2 percent. At 12:00 hrs, the stock was quoting at Rs 39.70, down Rs 0.45, or 1.12 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 40.60 and an intraday low of Rs 39.10.