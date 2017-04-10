App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 07, 2017 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Comm falls nearly 3% on buzz of retrenchment, payment delays

The company retrenched nearly 800 employees in the last few weeks, including some senior ones, as it battles falling revenues and profits.

Reliance Comm falls nearly 3% on buzz of retrenchment, payment delays

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Reliance Communications fell nearly 3 percent intraday as investors turned cautious of reports of operational trouble in the firm.

Moneycontrol had reported that the company retrenched nearly 800 employees in the last few weeks, including some senior ones, as it battles falling revenues and profits.

The company has also not been making payments to vendors and other telecom companies on time. Vendors claim that Reliance Communications has not been paying interconnect usage charges to some of them for more than two months.

Tower companies claim that payments have been patchy and delayed through 2017 and new payment terms have been sought by the company, which would include an interest component if the delay persists.

The maximum interconnect user charge (IUC) payments outstandings are towards Airtel and Vodafone. Customers have been facing interconnect issues in some key circles for a couple of days, too, for the same reason.

The stock gained nearly 6 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 2 percent. At 12:00 hrs, the stock was quoting at Rs 39.70, down Rs 0.45, or 1.12 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 40.60 and an intraday low of Rs 39.10.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #RCom #Reliance Communications #retrenchment #Tower companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.