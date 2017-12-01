Reliance Capital buys 5 lakh shares of Zydus Wellness

On November 30, 2017 Baring India Private Equity Fund III Listed Investments sold 5,00,000 shares of Zydus Wellness at Rs 910.

However, Reliance Capital Trustee Co A/c MF bought 5,00,000 shares at Rs 909.99.

On Thursday, Zydus Wellness ended at Rs 910, up Rs 0.05, or 0.01 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 990 and 52-week low Rs 809 on 04 October, 2017 and 19 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.08 percent below its 52-week high and 12.48 percent above its 52-week low.