Apr 10, 2017 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realty major Sobha falls over 9% as promoter sells stake in firm

Sobha Menon sold 4.15 percent stake in the company on April 7 through an open market sale

Realty major Sobha falls over 9% as promoter sells stake in firm

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Sobha Limited fell over 9 percent intraday on Monday as investors reacted to the developments on the promoter front

The company?s promoter, Sobha Menon, sold 4.15 percent stake in the company on April 7 through an open market sale.

The company was in the news recently after the realty firm reported 6.21 percent decline in its sales bookings last fiscal at Rs 2,012.40 crore due to slowdown in property market. The company had achieved sales booking of Rs 2,145.80 crore in the 2015-16, Bengaluru-based Sobha had said in its operational update filed on BSE.

The management, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, had said that the current fiscal will be much better than last year and added that Prime Minister's Awas Yojana is a big positive for the sector, said Sharma.

