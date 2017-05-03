RBL Bank hits record high on solid growth in Q4 earnings but asset quality weakens

Moneycontrol News

RBL Bank share price hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 600 after reporting stellar earnings growth despite higher provisions and weak asset quality performance. The stock gained as much as 2.5 percent intraday Wednesday.

The bank said profit grew by 54 percent year-on-year to Rs 130.1 crore in the quarter ended March 2017. The growth was driven by net interest income, other income and operating income.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, shot up 46.6 percent to Rs 352.2 crore in March quarter FY17 year-on-year, with loan growth of 39 percent and net interest margin at 3.5 percent (against 3.2 percent YoY and 3.4 percent QoQ).

Deposits in March quarter increased 42 percent to Rs 34,588 crore compared with same quarter last year.

Other income (non-interest income) during the quarter jumped 65.75 percent to Rs 236.55 crore and operating profit rose 75.2 percent to Rs 281.75 crore compared with same quarter last year.

Asset quality weakened in January-March quarter as gross non-performing assets rose 14 basis points to 1.20 percent and net NPA increased 12 bps to 0.64 percent compared with previous quarter.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs surged 25.3 percent sequentially to Rs 356.8 crore and net NPAs jumped 36 percent to Rs 189.9 crore in the quarter gone by.

Provisions for bad loans also more than doubled to Rs 82.1 crore from Rs 36.2 crore in previous quarter and Rs 37.9 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

At 11:18 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 591.25, up Rs 5.70, or 0.97 percent on the BSE.