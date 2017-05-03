Raymond ends over 8% higher on buzz of land monetisation plans

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Raymond closed over 8 percent higher as investors bet positively on the company’s land monetisation plans.

According to media reports, the company was planning to sell around 125 acres of land in Thane, Maharashtra.

There are unconfirmed reports, which CNBC-TV18 quoted, that the overall land bank could be to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore.

The stock had taken a beating earlier this month after it reported weak set of numbers. Consolidated net profit of the company was down 37.5 percent at Rs 32.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2017, year-on-year.

Consolidated total income grew by 4.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,481.3 crore while EBITDA was down 18.8 percent at Rs 120.4 crore in Q4.

Operating profit margin contracted by 240 basis points to 8.1 percent on yearly basis.

At the close of market hours on Wednesday, Raymond was quoting at Rs 783.45, up Rs 58.35, or 8.05 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 806.70.