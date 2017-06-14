Raymond cracks nearly 4% post SEBI enquiry on corporate governance lapses

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Raymond lost nearly 4 percent intraday on Wednesday as investors turned wary of the market regulator’s actions on the company.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has initiated a preliminary enquiry against the company over corporate governance lapses relating to the sale attempt of JK House.

The watchdog gave notices to the company’s Board and its audit and remuneration panel for not complying with listing, obligation and disclosure requirements.

The regulator has questioned Raymond’s board and audit committee as to why the information about the tripartite agreement relating to JK House was not disclosed to the stock exchanges and investors over the last ten years. The agreement was signed in November 2007 between the company, Pashmina Holding and each of the sub-lessee.

SEBI has also raised concerns on payment of remuneration in form of commission to non-executive directors. Usually, companies do not pay any fees other than sitting fee and profit-based commission calculated on pre-disclosed performance criteria.

“SEBI may appoint a special auditor for checking past transactions and whether they have taken proper approvals or not,” the source said.

Proxy governance firms like IiAS and SES had earlier red flagged the proposal saying Raymond’s promoters and their extended family were trying to buy the premium property in Mumbai from the company at “throwaway rates” that will result in a loss of over Rs 650 crore to the company and its shareholders.

At 09:29 hrs, Raymond was quoting at Rs 710.55, down Rs 20.10, or 2.75 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 720.70 and an intraday low of Rs 704.30.