Jun 15, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ratnamani Metals rises 6% on orders win worth Rs 328 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes added 6.6 percent intraday Thursday as it has bagged orders worth Rs 328 crore.

The orders includes supply of HSAW pipes of Rs 116 crore and supply of ERW pipes of Rs 212 crore for oil and gas pipe lines to be completed by December 2017/January 2018.

The company had registered 12 percent declined in its March 2017 (Q4FY17) net profit at Rs 144 crore against Rs 165 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

The board had recommended dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity shares of Rs 2 each to the shareholders for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017

At 11:50 hrs Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 777.45, up Rs 31.40, or 4.21 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Ratnamani Metals and Tubes

