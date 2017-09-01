Rane Holdings surges 10% on robust Q1 numbers, acquisition buzz

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Rane Holdings gained nearly 10 percent intraday Friday on strong numbers and acquisition of majority stake in Bengaluru based company.

The company has registered 89 percent increase in its Q1FY18 net profit at Rs 35.98 crore as compared to Rs 19 Crore in the same quarter last year.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was at Rs 52.02 crore and EBITDA margin was at 10.6 percent.

L. Ganesh, CMD, Rane Holdings said, "The performance in this quarter was good supported by strong supplies to Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and international customers."

The company board has approved the acquisition of 70 percent shareholding in Bangaluru-based Telematics4U Services.

The company will pay Rs 1.17 crore for acquiring 70 percent equity shareholding through subscription to fresh issue of shares and share purchase from existing shareholders.

In addition, the company plans to invest about Rs 27 crore over the next two years to scale up operations as it sees high revenue visibility and significant growth potential at T4U, as per to a company release.

At 10:10 hrs Rane Holdings was quoting at Rs 1,742.75, up Rs 131.70, or 8.17 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil