Ramco Systems gains 4% post order execution from Conair

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Ramco Systems were trading higher around 4 percent as investors cheered an order-based development for the company.

Canada-based specialty aircraft operations provider, Conair, announced that it upgraded to the Series 5 version of Ramco Systems’ Aviation Suite.

"The comprehensive application from Ramco will not only simplify the life of a shop floor mechanic, but also streamline company-wide operations, eliminating unnecessary manual steps and ensuring real-time data availability to support decision making," Heather Murley, Vice President Finance, Conair said in a statement.

The software firm was in the news recently when it announced its March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 8 crore against Rs 7 crore in the year-ago period.

The Chennai-based firm also saw its total income growing marginally to Rs 121.6 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 121.3 crore during the year-ago period.

For the year ended March 31, 2017, its net profit fell to Rs 10.8 crore from Rs 24.1 crore in the previous fiscal, down over 55 percent, Ramco said in a statement.

Its total income grew to Rs 459.3 crore in FY2016-17 from Rs 443.4 crore as compared to the previous fiscal. The company said the net impact of forex stood at USD 2.64 million compared to the previous year.

At 13:33 hrs Ramco System was quoting at Rs 332.70, up Rs 4.10, or 1.25 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 341.00 and an intraday low of Rs 325.80.