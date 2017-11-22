App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 22, 2017 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramco Systems gains 3% on multi-million dollar repeat order from LBC Express

LBC Express Inc., Philippines has signed a multi-million dollar repeat order with the company to unify and automate its logistics and supply chain operations across its 1300 global branches and 121 warehouses

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Ramco Systems rose more than 3 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received repeat order from LBC Express.

LBC Express Inc., Philippines has signed a multi-million dollar repeat order with the company to unify and automate its logistics and supply chain operations across its 1300 global branches and 121 warehouses, as per company release.

P R Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Group said, "Philippines is a highly promising market and is adopting next-generation enterprise technology at a rapid rate."

"We are glad to have built such a strong track record with providers like LBC Express and look forward to expanding our presence in the fast-growing Southeast Asian region," he added.

At 12:01 hrs Ramco System was quoting at Rs 416.50, up Rs 2.75, or 0.66 percent on the BSE.

Share gained 21 percent in the last 3 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.