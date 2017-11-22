Ramco Systems gains 3% on multi-million dollar repeat order from LBC Express

LBC Express Inc., Philippines has signed a multi-million dollar repeat order with the company to unify and automate its logistics and supply chain operations across its 1300 global branches and 121 warehouses
Shares of Ramco Systems rose more than 3 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received repeat order from LBC Express.
LBC Express Inc., Philippines has signed a multi-million dollar repeat order with the company to unify and automate its logistics and supply chain operations across its 1300 global branches and 121 warehouses, as per company release.
P R Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Group said, "Philippines is a highly promising market and is adopting next-generation enterprise technology at a rapid rate."
"We are glad to have built such a strong track record with providers like LBC Express and look forward to expanding our presence in the fast-growing Southeast Asian region," he added.
At 12:01 hrs Ramco System was quoting at Rs 416.50, up Rs 2.75, or 0.66 percent on the BSE.
Share gained 21 percent in the last 3 months.Posted by Rakesh Patil