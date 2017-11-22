Ramco Systems gains 3% on multi-million dollar repeat order from LBC Express

Shares of Ramco Systems rose more than 3 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received repeat order from LBC Express.

LBC Express Inc., Philippines has signed a multi-million dollar repeat order with the company to unify and automate its logistics and supply chain operations across its 1300 global branches and 121 warehouses, as per company release.

P R Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Group said, "Philippines is a highly promising market and is adopting next-generation enterprise technology at a rapid rate."

"We are glad to have built such a strong track record with providers like LBC Express and look forward to expanding our presence in the fast-growing Southeast Asian region," he added.

At 12:01 hrs Ramco System was quoting at Rs 416.50, up Rs 2.75, or 0.66 percent on the BSE.

Share gained 21 percent in the last 3 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil