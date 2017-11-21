App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 21, 2017 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quess Corp spikes 10% on acquisition of 51% stake in TBSS from Tata Sons, Tata Capital

"TBSS fills a strategic gap in Quess' offerings related to CLM and BPM space," the company said, adding it is an EPS accretive transaction.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Quess Corp share price rallied nearly 10 percent in morning on Monday after the acquisition of 51 percent equity stake in Tata Business Support Services.

"...has signed a definitive agreement with Tata Sons and Tata Capital to acquire a 51 percent stake in Tata Business Support Services (TBSS) for up to Rs 153 crore in cash," the business services provider said in its filing.

Tata Sons will hold the remaining 49 percent stake in the company, it added. The transaction is expected to close by December 31, 2017.

related news

"We are excited about our partnership with the Tata Group. This investment marks a significant milestone for Quess in its journey to build a world class business services platform," Quess Corp Chairman and MD Ajit Isaac said.

TBSS is among India's premier customer experience management companies, with over 10 years of sectoral expertise, Quess Corp said.

Headquartered in Hyderabad TBSS serves diverse third-party clients such as BFSI, auto & manufacturing, telecom & media, retail and in emerging industries, in India and abroad, with an employees strength of around 27,000 employees.

Tata Sons' subsidiary TBSS, which offers customer life cycle management (CLM) and business process management (BPM), had reported revenue of Rs 661 crore in year ended March 2017, against Rs 590.7 crore in FY16.

"TBSS fills a strategic gap in Quess' offerings related to CLM and BPM space," the company said, adding it is an EPS accretive transaction.

At 09:44 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 925.70, up Rs 59.75, or 6.90 percent on the BSE. In previous session, it surged nearly 6 percent.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.