Quess Corp spikes 10% on acquisition of 51% stake in TBSS from Tata Sons, Tata Capital

Quess Corp share price rallied nearly 10 percent in morning on Monday after the acquisition of 51 percent equity stake in Tata Business Support Services.

"...has signed a definitive agreement with Tata Sons and Tata Capital to acquire a 51 percent stake in Tata Business Support Services (TBSS) for up to Rs 153 crore in cash," the business services provider said in its filing.

Tata Sons will hold the remaining 49 percent stake in the company, it added. The transaction is expected to close by December 31, 2017.

"We are excited about our partnership with the Tata Group. This investment marks a significant milestone for Quess in its journey to build a world class business services platform," Quess Corp Chairman and MD Ajit Isaac said.

TBSS is among India's premier customer experience management companies, with over 10 years of sectoral expertise, Quess Corp said.

Headquartered in Hyderabad TBSS serves diverse third-party clients such as BFSI, auto & manufacturing, telecom & media, retail and in emerging industries, in India and abroad, with an employees strength of around 27,000 employees.

Tata Sons' subsidiary TBSS, which offers customer life cycle management (CLM) and business process management (BPM), had reported revenue of Rs 661 crore in year ended March 2017, against Rs 590.7 crore in FY16.

"TBSS fills a strategic gap in Quess' offerings related to CLM and BPM space," the company said, adding it is an EPS accretive transaction.

At 09:44 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 925.70, up Rs 59.75, or 6.90 percent on the BSE. In previous session, it surged nearly 6 percent.