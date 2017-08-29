Q1 review: less-known auto ancillary firms surprise, some others disappoint

Moneycontrol Research

As a follow-up on our note on Q1 earnings review: Hits and Misses among the auto ancillary companies, we have analysed companies which have posted results in the last two weeks. The analysis threw up some interesting names that have surprised us. Despite various regulatory headwinds that the Indian automotive companies faced in the quarter gone by, there were firms which rode smoothly. On the other hand, some much-loved names disappointed us.

PPAP Automotive, a leading manufacturer of Automotive Sealing Systems and Interior and Exterior Automotive parts in India, stood out. While the company posted a marginal uptick (1.8 percent YoY) in the net sales, its EBITDA margin improved by 425 bps (YoY) led by a fall of 549 bps (YoY) in the raw material cost as a percentage of net sales. While this was partially offset by the 169 bps (YoY) rise in employee cost as a percent of net sales, management indicated that the employee cost was higher on the back of the expansion plans.

The company also witnessed a decline of 30 percent (YoY) in the finance cost indicating the decline in the overall debt. This, along with improvement in operating performance, led to 67.5 percent (YoY) growth in the net profit.

On the expansion front, the company’s new plant in Gujarat will commence production from September 2017 and the setup for the Chennai plant is complete and currently is in the process of getting approvals from customers.

Another winner in the quarter is Automotive Axles, a manufacturer of drive axles, non-drive axles, front steer axles, specialty & defence axles and drum & disc brakes. Though the company witnessed a minor dip in the net sales — down 2.3 percent (YoY), its EBITDA margin witnessed an increase of 118 bps (YoY), primarily driven by the decline in the raw material costs.

Another result that caught our attention was Alicon Castalloy. This company is a manufacturer of aluminum casting in Gravity and Low-pressure technology for major automotive manufacturers in India and also exports to the USA and Europe. The company also serves some non-auto sectors. Alicon posted a healthy growth of 7.8 percent (YoY) in the net sales and despite the rise in aluminum prices, its EBITDA margin witnessed an increase of 87bps (YoY).

However, some of the favourite names like Jamna Auto, ZF Steering and Banco Products disappointed.

Jamna Auto Industries is a manufacturer of Tapered Leaf and Parabolic Springs for Commercial Vehicles (CVs) in India. The company posted a significant decline of 18.5 percent (YoY) in the net sales on the back of headwinds that the overall domestic CV industry is facing. The operating de-leverage led to 411 bps fall in EBITDA margin, impacted by a rise of 135 bps (YoY) each in raw material and employee cost as a percent of net sales.

ZF Steering Gear (India), a manufacturer of Ball and Nut Integral Hydraulic Power & Worm and Roller Mechanical Steering System in India, did not meet expectations as well. The company posted a decline of 11.1 percent (YoY) in the net sales and 386 bps in the EBITDA margin.

The last name in the list of misses is Banco Products (India), which is a manufacturer of engine cooling and sealing systems that cater to both automotive and industrial applications. The company posted a decline of 5 percent (YoY) in the net sales and a fall of 331 bps (YoY) in the EBITDA margin.

While there were myriad challenges that the overall auto industry faced in the June 2017 quarter, we expect the industry to limp back to normalcy. While the hits deserve closer attention, the misses ought to be monitored for future positive surprises.