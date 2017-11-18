App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 17, 2017 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR ends 1% higher on acquisition of minor stake in US theatre firm

iPic owns and operates 16 luxury theatres and 121 screens across 10 states in the United States.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PVR’s shares ended a percent higher as investors cheered the company’s decision to acquire minority stake in US-based firm.

The multiplex operator on Thursday said it will acquire minority stake in US-based luxury restaurant and theatre company iPic Gold Class Entertainment LLC (iPic) for an undisclosed sum, a move that would give PVR exposure in the cinema exhibition market of the US.

iPic owns and operates 16 luxury theatres and 121 screens across 10 states in the United States.

The Board of Directors approved the proposed investment and strategic partnership between PVR and iPic, PVR Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The completion of investment is subject to relevant corporate and regulatory approvals.

The stock gained over 2 percent intraday. At the close of market house, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,404.00, up Rs 13.50, or 0.97 percent.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.