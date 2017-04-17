Punj Lloyd rises 5%, subsidiary bags contract worth Rs 312cr in Saudi Arabia

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Punj Lloyd rose nearly 5 percent intraday Monday as its subsidiary received contract in Saudi Arabia.

"Dayim Punj Lloyd Construction Contracting Company, a subsidiary of Punj Lloyd has been awarded an EPC contract - ‘Clean Fuels Interfacing Facilities Project' on LSTK basis in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia worth Rs 312 crore by the Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company in Saudi Arabia," company said in press release.

Atul Jain, Director of Punj Lloyd said, "This is the third contract by YASREF to Dayim Punj Lloyd which is reflective of strong partnership that has been formed between YASREF and Punj Lloyd, focusing on quality, safety and successful delivery of projects."

Prior to this contract, Punj Lloyd had successfully completed the Offshore Pipeline Package and is due to complete the pipeline relocation.

With this order, the group's order backlog stands at Rs 19929 crore.

At 12:21 hrs Punj Lloyd was quoting at Rs 23.20, up Rs 0.60, or 2.65 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil