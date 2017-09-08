App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 08, 2017 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punj Lloyd advances 8% on order win worth Rs 870 crore

The company has been issued the letter of award (LOA) in respect of construction and commissioning of balance/left out canal work including cross drainage structures & design for Gosikhurd National Project in Bhandara, Nagpur and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra.

Punj Lloyd advances 8% on order win worth Rs 870 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Punj Lloyd added 8.3 percent intraday Friday as it has received a letter of award of Rs 870 crore.

The company has been issued the letter of award (LOA) in respect of construction and commissioning of balance/left out canal work including cross drainage structures & design for Gosikhurd National Project in Bhandara, Nagpur and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra for VIDC, Phase - I / Pkg - I by NBCC India.

On Thursday the share closed with a gain of more than 19 percent after its joint venture bagged Rs 1177-crore project from the National Highways Authority of India in Myanmar.

At 09:27 hrs Punj Lloyd was quoting at Rs 24.20, up Rs 1.45, or 6.37 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.