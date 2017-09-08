Punj Lloyd advances 8% on order win worth Rs 870 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Punj Lloyd added 8.3 percent intraday Friday as it has received a letter of award of Rs 870 crore.

The company has been issued the letter of award (LOA) in respect of construction and commissioning of balance/left out canal work including cross drainage structures & design for Gosikhurd National Project in Bhandara, Nagpur and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra for VIDC, Phase - I / Pkg - I by NBCC India.

On Thursday the share closed with a gain of more than 19 percent after its joint venture bagged Rs 1177-crore project from the National Highways Authority of India in Myanmar.

At 09:27 hrs Punj Lloyd was quoting at Rs 24.20, up Rs 1.45, or 6.37 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil