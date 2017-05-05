PSU banks shed 2-5% after govt notifies Banking Regulation Act

Moneycontrol News

PSU banks fell sharply after the Modi government notified Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, saying stressed assets are 'unacceptably high'.

PSU Bank index slipped more than 2 percent as Bank of Baroda, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, IDBI Bank, OBC, SBI, Union Bank and PNB fell 2-5 percent.

Nifty Bank also lost ground due to sell-off in PSU banks, down over half a percent.

Banking Regulation Act empowered the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and banks to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against chronic defaulters.

"The Central Bank may by order authorise the Reserve Bank to issue directions to any banking company to initiate insolvency resolution process in respect of a default, under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016,” the gazette notification says.

RBI will ask banks to initiate insolvency in cases of default. It will form committees to advise banks on resolution of stressed assets.

The government says as banks' stressed assets are 'unacceptably' high, urgent steps are needed to resolve these stressed assets.

Bad asset quality issue has been hurting banks' balance sheet for last two years. To solve this issue, the Reserve Bank of India launched 'asset quality review' process in 2015 but the NPA issue has failed to get fully resolved.

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan had set banks a March 2017 deadline to clean up their balance sheets. Total NPAs at the end of December 31, 2016, is estimated to have crossed Rs 7 lakh crore.