you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSU banks rally on hopes early NPA resolution, recapitalisation

The Reserve Bank of India said it would continue to work in partnership with the government to address the stress in banks' balance sheets.

Moneycontrol News

Banks stocks gained strength Wednesday on hopes of early resolution to stressed assets issue and recapitalisation of PSUs. Nifty PSU Bank index rose over a percent while Nifty Bank index gained half a percent.

Oriental Bank of Commerce, PNB, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Union Bank, Canara Bank and SBI rallied 1-3 percent while in private space, ICICI Bank was up 1.5 percent and Axis Bank up 0.4 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India said it would continue to work in partnership with the government to address the stress in banks' balance sheets.

Better alignment of administered interest rates on small savings with market rates and stepped-up recapitalisation of banks to facilitate adequate flow of credit to productive sectors are important steps to follow through, it added.

The RBI kept its repo rate -- at which banks borrow money from the central bank -- unchanged but slashed statutory liquidity ratio by 50 basis points to 20 percent.

The central bank said if the configurations evident in April are sustained, then absent policy interventions, headline inflation is projected in the range of 2.0-3.5 percent in the first half of the year and 3.5-4.5 percent in the second half.

