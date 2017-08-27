PSU banks rally 1-5% after Cabinet gives in-principle approval for next level of merger

Moneycontrol News

PSU banks rallied up to 5 percent intraday Wednesday after Cabinet Committee gave in-principle approval for the next level of merger.

Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Syndicate Bank, PNB, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda gained 1-5 percent.

The Cabinet has approved setting up alternative mechanism for PSU banks merger, which may lead to faster consolidation of PSU banks.

Accordingly, a group of ministers will be formed on the basis of alternative mechanism for merger of some public sector banks, according to sources of CNBC-Awaaz.

The source said that an in-principle approval for next level of PSU (public sector undertaking) bank merger has been given and the names of the banks for the merger will be submitted to the GoM.

The name of banks to be merged will be decided on four major points - profit of banks, cover similar regions, must have comparable asset quality & capital adequacy ratios.

The merger of government banks will be embarked under Section 9(2)(c) & 9(6) of Banking Companies (Acquisition & transfer of Undertakings) Act. All banks except SBI & IDBI come under this section.

Country's largest lender State Bank of India completed merger of all its five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank with itself on April 1, which led to the creation of the 45th largest bank in the world.

On Tuesday, SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya called for more consolidation among the public sector banks, saying this could reduce their dependence on government for capital.

She further said that consolidation in the banking sector will lead to greater concentration of payment and settlement flows as there are fewer parties in the financial sector.