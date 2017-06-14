PSU banks gain as RBI speeds up NPA resolution process by identifying 12 accounts

Moneycontrol News

Nifty PSU Bank index gained nearly half a percent in morning trade Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India announced steps to speed up NPA resolution process by identifying 12 accounts that can be immediately taken up under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, PNB, Union Bank, Canara Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce gained upto 1.5 percent.

"12 accounts totaling about 25 percent of the current gross non-performing assets of the banking system would qualify for immediate reference under IBC," RBI said.

RBI constituted a committee comprised majorly of its independent board members to advise it in regard to the cases that may be considered for reference for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

Accordinly, an Internal Advisory Committee (IAC), which held its first meeting on June 12, agreed to focus on large stressed accounts and took up for consideration the accounts which were classified partly or wholly as non-performing from amongst the top 500 exposures in the banking system.

The IAC also arrived at an objective, non-discretionary criterion for referring accounts for resolution under IBC. In particular, the IAC recommended for IBC reference all accounts with fund and non-fund based outstanding amount greater than Rs 5000 crore, with 60 percent or more classified as non-performing by banks as of March 31, 2016, the RBI said in its note.

Besides the 12 accounts, the banking regulator instructed banks to finalise a resolution plan for all other accounts within six months.

"In cases where a viable resolution plan is not agreed upon within six months, banks should be required to file for insolvency proceedings under the IBC," RBI said.

Some of the large stressed accounts that could be a part of the 12 are Essar Steel with Rs 44,000 crore stressed assets, Bhushan Power (Rs 35,000 crore), Bhushan Steel (Rs 35,000 crore), Alok Industries (Rs 24,000 crore) and Electrosteel Steels (Rs 10,000 crore), according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar