Nifty PSU Bank trips 1% after Maharashtra govt waived off farm loans of small and marginal farmers

Moneycontrol News

Banks shares prices continued to be under pressure on Monday after Maharashtra government on Sunday decided to waive off farms loans of small and marginal farmers.

PSU Bank index slipped over a percent as Kotak in its latest report said Maharashtra has nearly Rs 4.2 lakh crore agriculture loans (23 percent of total loans) and Rs 1.2 lakh crore farm loans (7 percent of loans) with PSU banks holding nearly 52 percent of total farm loans, followed by co-operative banks (32 percent) and private banks (12 percent). Nifty Bank index also lost half a percent.

Among stocks, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, PNB, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, OBC, SBI and Union Bank were down up to 2 percent.

"Frequent occurrence of such populist actions leads to risks of impaired credit discipline and weak risk-reward for banks and reduced credit availability for borrowers. Public banks face greater impact than private banks," Kotak said.

Loans of small and marginal farmers have been waived off with immediate effect with these farmers being eligible for fresh loans despite being blacklisted earlier due to overdue status of their loans. Additionally, the government had also reportedly agreed to waive off penalty and interest on power dues.

"The government has, in principle, decided to waive farmers' loans with certain stipulations. The loans of farmers with small and medium land holdings stand waived from Sunday itself," Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said.

The Maharashtra government decided to form a committee to decide the criteria of debt relief for farmers. After this commitment from the government, farmers called off their protests immediately on June 11.

The move is expected to benefit 1.07 crore farmers in the state, who have land holdings of less than five acres, the PTI said quoting a farmer leader. The loans of such small and medium farmers, worth Rs 30,000 crore, have been waived, it added.

After UP and Punjab, Maharashtra becomes the latest state to announce farm loan waiver.

Kotak said it also looked at Madhya Pradesh as another state with risk of farm loan waivers given the recent farmer protests and same political party leading Maharashtra, MP and UP.

While the quantum of loans in MP is lower than Maharashtra, a greater quantum of state loans falls under risk as agriculture loans are a major contributor to state loans, it added.

Select major banks such as Bank of India, Central Bank and Union Bank have around 20-40 percent of state loans toward crop loans. Notably, the agriculture gross NPL in the state is not alarmingly high at around 10 percent, Kotak feels.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will meet heads of public sector banks today to discuss the issue of non-performing assets (NPAs) and the steps being taken by them to expedite the recovery of bad loans which have crossed Rs 6 lakh crore.

Besides, the minister will review the financial performance of all the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) at the meeting.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar