Profit booking drags D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts by 5%

Shares of D-Mart operator, Avenue Supermarts, closed over 5 percent lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits.

Shareholders could have sold scrips after the 30-day lock in period for anchor investors ended on April 17.

Anchor investors had raised Rs 561 crore from anchor investors during the initial public offering (IPO).

The stock had a stellar debut and doubled investors’ wealth on the listing day.

The scrip listed at Rs 604.4 on the BSE, up 102 percent over issue price of Rs 299.

Investors earned huge returns on their money invested in the issue. One lot of 50 shares at issue price of Rs 299 cost Rs 14,950 for an investor. At listing price of Rs 610, the total value of investment jumped Rs 30,500.