Private equity firm buys 34.4% stake in Cox & Kings subsidiary; stock up 5%

Shares of Cox & Kings surged 5 percent intraday Thursday as private equity firm bought 34.42 percent stake in Cox & Kings subsidiary.

Private equity firm SSG Capital Management through its investee company acquired 34.42 percent stake in Cox & Kings subsidiary, Prometheon Holdings (UK) which is the holding company of Holidaybreak.

SSG Capital Management also holds 2.72 percent stake in Cox & Kings.

The Rohatyn Group has now made a complete exit from Prometheon Holdings (UK). Meanwhile the Cox & Kings continues to own 65.6 percent in Holidaybreak.

The company’s Q2 consolidated net profit rose 140 percent to Rs 202.24 crore against Rs 84.02 crore for the same period of last year.

The share rose 33 percent in the last 9 months.

At 12:24 hrs Cox & Kings was quoting at Rs 257.50, up Rs 6.95, or 2.77 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil