App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prism Cement gets mining lease from MP govt; hits fresh 52-week high, gains 9%

Prism Cement gets letter of intent from the Madhya Pradesh government for allotment of cement grade limestone mining lease and rises 9 percent intraday Friday hitting a 52-week high of Rs 129.20.

Prism Cement gets mining lease from MP govt; hits fresh 52-week high, gains 9%

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Prism Cement rose by 9 percent intraday Friday hitting 52-week high at Rs 129.20 as the company gets the letter of intent from the Madhya Pradesh government for allotment of cement grade limestone mining lease.

The lease if for a period of 50 years with reserves of 23.6 MT. The mining lease will be captive to cement plant of company at Satna.

At 10:53 hrs Prism Cement was quoting at Rs 124.30, up Rs 6.30, or 5.34 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 129.10.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 129.10 and an intraday low of Rs 123.50.

Posted by Sandip Das

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Prism Cement

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.