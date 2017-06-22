Prism Cement advances 5% on capacity expansion by JV Company

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Prism Cement advanced 5.5 percent intraday Thursday as it has completed the capacity expansion of vitrified tiles at Dhuva plant, Morbi.

Sanskar Ceramic, a step-down joint venture of Prism Cement, has successfully completed the expansion of 4.2 million m2 (MSM) per annum vitrified tiles capacity at its Dhuva plant, Morbi.

The commercial production has commenced from June 21, 2017.

With this expansion, the company would be able to reduce outsourcing of vitrified tiles from third party sources and become more self-reliant.

The capacity of Sanskar now stands at 2.3 MSM of wall tiles and 4.2 MSM of vitrified tiles.

The overall capacity of H&R Johnson (India), a division of Prism Cement, along-with its joint ventures and subsidiaries would stand at over 65 MSM per annum.

At 11:06 hrs Prism Cement was quoting at Rs 122.50, up Rs 5.40, or 4.61 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil