App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 22, 2017 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prism Cement advances 5% on capacity expansion by JV Company

Sanskar Ceramic, a step-down joint venture of Prism Cement, has successfully completed the expansion of 4.2 million m2 (MSM) per annum vitrified tiles capacity at its Dhuva plant, Morbi.

Prism Cement advances 5% on capacity expansion by JV Company

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Prism Cement advanced 5.5 percent intraday Thursday as it has completed the capacity expansion of vitrified tiles at Dhuva plant, Morbi.

Sanskar Ceramic, a step-down joint venture of Prism Cement, has successfully completed the expansion of 4.2 million m2 (MSM) per annum vitrified tiles capacity at its Dhuva plant, Morbi.

The commercial production has commenced from June 21, 2017.

With this expansion, the company would be able to reduce outsourcing of vitrified tiles from third party sources and become more self-reliant.

The capacity of Sanskar now stands at 2.3 MSM of wall tiles and 4.2 MSM of vitrified tiles.

The overall capacity of H&R Johnson (India), a division of Prism Cement, along-with its joint ventures and subsidiaries would stand at over 65 MSM per annum.

At 11:06 hrs Prism Cement was quoting at Rs 122.50, up Rs 5.40, or 4.61 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Prism Cement

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.