Prime Finvest buys 3 lakh shares of Amrapali Fincap

On April 7, 2017 Anmol Share Traders Limited sold 224,400 shares of Amrapali Fincap at Rs 68.50 per share on the BSE. Also, Nitin Parikh Brokerage Services Limited sold 80,400 shares at Rs 68.50 per share on the BSE.

However, Prime Finvest bought 304,800 shares of Amrapali Fincap at Rs 68.50 per share on the BSE.

Amrapali Fincap closed at Rs 68.50, up Rs 3.05, or 4.66 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 128.00 and 52-week low Rs 65.45 on 11 August, 2016 and 03 April, 2017, respectively.