Prefer Yes Bank over IDFC: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "In the private sector space IDFC has got one of the highest non-performing assets (NPAs) and the exposure is a lot to the power sector where the pain continues to some extent."

She further added, "I would prefer a switch from IDFC maybe if one can get into something like a Yes Bank , another bank in the private sector space which is growing at 35 percent plus in terms of profitability and has relatively low NPAs, I mean asset quality is concern across the banking sector but I would prefer a Yes Bank over a IDFC."