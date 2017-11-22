App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 22, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Prefer Yes Bank over IDFC: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert is of the view that one may prefer Yes Bank over IDFC.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "In the private sector space IDFC has got one of the highest non-performing assets (NPAs) and the exposure is a lot to the power sector where the pain continues to some extent."

She further added, "I would prefer a switch from IDFC maybe if one can get into something like a Yes Bank, another bank in the private sector space which is growing at 35 percent plus in terms of profitability and has relatively low NPAs, I mean asset quality is concern across the banking sector but I would prefer a Yes Bank over a IDFC."

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.