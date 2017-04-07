App
Apr 07, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Prefer MOIL, Shipping Corporation: Vijay Chopra

According to Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com, one may prefer MOIL and Shipping Corporation of India.

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "One should pick undervalue companies and I think there are lot of undervalued companies still trading on the bourses and there is a lot of value unlocking which can happen over a period of time. For example companies like MOIL – the stock has seen some spark lately. I feel that this can really be a multi bagger if somebody holds on with a longer term perspective. The stock can even double if somebody holds it with a five year time frame."

He further added, "Companies like Shipping Corporation of India, MOIL these have big intrinsic value embedded in the stock. So, I would suggest that stocks like these should be bought with a long-term perspective and people should not worry when there are some kind of reverberation in the market, so good value to buying can happen in these levels also. So, buy those stocks which have deep embedded value and are undervalued as of now. I would also suggest that somebody also get into public sector banks, so they can also buy into those stocks like PNB, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India these can also be bought into."

