Apr 18, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Apr 18, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Prefer ILandFS Engineering, says Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may prefer ILandFS Engineering.

Rajat Bose
Rajat Bose
Expert | rajatkbose.com

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is looking pretty flat, I am not very positive on either SAIL or the steel sector as such at current prices because last year it was a bargain. Buy any metal stock, you would have made money but now at least in the steel sector it is very difficult to make money but my point is that if I were to invest money for long-term, I would prefer the infrastructure sector that has not performed for a very long period of time and the stocks are still at an affordable level."

"I would personally invest in a stock like ILandFS Engineering, which I have already done. So prefer any infrastructure stocks that looks good," he added.

