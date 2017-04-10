Prefer ICICI Bank, HPCL, IOC: Gaurang Shah

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services told CNBC-TV18, "I can suggest ICICI Bank from the private sector bank category, one of the largest private sector banks. We are positive on the stock from a long-term point of view.""ICICI Bank or maybe Tata Motors would be the other stock investment idea that I have. In case if one wants to add on to the capital then I would suggest oil marketing companies which have been in the spot light for the last two to three days because of that free pricing mechanism that they are going to follow over a period of time once the approval come through. So, BPCL, HPCL and IOC amongst these you can choose maybe HPCL and IOC which we are extremely positive," he added.