Prefer DCB Bank, says Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "I don’t have a six-seven month recommendation on Union Bank because of the whole NPA issue that plagues most of these PSU banks. I think it is best to just stay out. If I had to buy a bank and that too from a longer term perspective, I would probably buy something in the private banking space, maybe a stock like DCB Bank."

At 14:56 hrs DCB Bank was quoting at Rs 208.25, up Rs 5.60, or 2.76 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 210.50.