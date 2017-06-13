App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 13, 2017 02:57 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Prefer DCB Bank, says Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may prefer DCB Bank.

Prefer DCB Bank, says Sharmila Joshi
Sharmila Joshi
Sharmila Joshi
sharmilajoshi.com

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "I don’t have a six-seven month recommendation on Union Bank because of the whole NPA issue that plagues most of these PSU banks. I think it is best to just stay out. If I had to buy a bank and that too from a longer term perspective, I would probably buy something in the private banking space, maybe a stock like DCB Bank."

At 14:56 hrs DCB Bank was quoting at Rs 208.25, up Rs 5.60, or 2.76 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 210.50.

sjoshi_ys_unionbnk_13jun.mp4

tags #DCB Bank #Sharmila Joshi #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.