Sep 06, 2017 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Precision Wires, Indo Tech up 14-18% on strong Q1 numbers

Indo Tech Transformers has turned profitable in the quarter ended June 2017 (Q1FY18) as it has reported net profit at Rs 60 lakh against loss of Rs 4.5 crore.

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Precision Wires India and Indo Tech Transformers gain 14-18 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of robust Q1 numbers.

Precision Wires India's Q1 net profit increased 75.8 percent at Rs 9.3 crore against Rs 5.3 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company rose 23.4 percent at Rs 310.2 crore against Rs 251.4 crore.

The company's operating profit (EBITDA) was up 50.3 percent at Rs 20.6 crore and EBITDA margin was up 140 bps at 7.7 percent.

Indo Tech Transformers has turned profitable in the quarter ended June 2017 (Q1FY18) as it has reported net profit at Rs 58 lakh against loss of Rs 4.5 crore.

Revenue was up 126 percent at Rs 66.4 crore and EBITDA was at Rs 1 crore.

At 15:00 hrs Indo Tech Transformers was quoting at Rs 205.05, up 5.64 percent.

Precision Wires India was quoting at Rs 172.05, up 19.98 percent, it has touched a 52-week high of Rs 172.05.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

