Precision Camshafts soars 5% as co bags Rs 550 crore order from Ford

Moneycontrol News

Precision Camshafts was up nearly 5 percent intraday on Monday as investors bet positively on the company’s latest order receipt.

The auto equipment firm won an order worth Rs 550 crore from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts. The company further informed that the camshafts are to be supplied to its facilities in Spain and China.

The company expects to commence supplies from 2018-19.

In a recent interview to Moneycontrol, the camshaft manufacturer had said that it is talking to companies in its segment for a buy-out which it hopes to achieve before the end of this year.

The Solapur-based company which makes 150 varieties of camshafts that go in the heart of a car’s engine said that it is looking for companies that are into critical components business for a takeover.

Yatin Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, Precision Camshafts, said, “No targets for acquisition are finalized yet. We are talking to some of them and talks are in advanced stages now. There will be more than one acquisition done before end of this year. We are looking at acquisitions in the extremely critical components business. We are hunting for such opportunities. This year we will surely conclude the acquisitions.”

At 15:29 hrs Precision Camshafts was quoting at Rs 126.00, up Rs 2.00, or 1.61 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 130.00 and an intraday low of Rs 124.50.