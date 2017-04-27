Prazim Trading sells 24 lakh shares of Healthcare Global

On April 26, 2017 First State Invt (HK) A/C First State Indian Subcontinent bought 9,66,691 shares of Healthcare Global Enterprises at Rs 274.87 on the BSE.

Also, The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC SOSC bought 10,77,493 shares at Rs 274.87.

However, Prazim Trading And Investment Company sold 24,03,975 shares at Rs 275.01.

On Wednesday, Healthcare Global Enterprises ended at Rs 269.65, up Re 1, or 0.37 percent on the BSE.