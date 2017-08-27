App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 24, 2017 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prakash Industries up 13% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 10 lakh shares via block deals

Prakash Industries announced the demerger scheme between the company and Prakash Pipes today.

Prakash Industries up 13% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 10 lakh shares via block deals

Moneycontrol News

Prakash Industries rallied 12.84 percent to close at Rs 125.25 on Thursday after buying a stake in the company by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

"The big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked up nearly 10 lakh shares of the company in open market via block deals," The Economic Times said in a report.

Meanwhile, Prakash Industries announced the demerger scheme between the company and Prakash Pipes today.

After demerger, the shareholding pattern of Prakash Pipes will be exactly the same as that of Prakash Industries.

Equity shareholders of Prakash Industries will get one share of Prakash Pipes for every eight shares held in the company.

The company has three major verticals - steel, power and PVC pipes. "The focussed approach in PVC pipes business shall enable it to achieve benefits of the growth trajectory and will unlock potential value of PVC pipe business for shareholders," it said.

The board of directors also approved the issue of new foreign currency convertible bonds towards outstanding cash consideration/obligation of USD 17.85 million to holders of 5.35% September 2020 bonds.

The board gave an approval for raising of funds up to Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches by issue of equity shares through qualified institutional placement.

They also approved calling of an extra-ordinary general meeting on September 23, 2017.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.