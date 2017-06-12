App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 12, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prakash Industries gains 3% on securing long-term coal linkages from Coal India

The company has secured additional coal linkages of a total quantity of 5.43 lakh tonnes per annum for the next five years for its captive power plant.

Prakash Industries gains 3% on securing long-term coal linkages from Coal India

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Prakash Industries added nearly 3 percent intraday Monday as it has secured long-term coal linkages from Coal India.

The company has secured additional coal linkages of a total quantity of 5.43 lakh tonnes per annum for the next five years for its captive power plant.

The company is going to sign the fuel supply agreement in the coming weeks and expect the supplies to commence from next month.

With this, the total quantity of coal secured through linkages amounts to 13 lakh tonnes per annum.

At 12:24 hrs Prakash Industries was quoting at Rs 91.45, up Rs 0.65, or 0.72 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Prakash Industries

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.