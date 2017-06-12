Prakash Industries gains 3% on securing long-term coal linkages from Coal India

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Prakash Industries added nearly 3 percent intraday Monday as it has secured long-term coal linkages from Coal India.

The company has secured additional coal linkages of a total quantity of 5.43 lakh tonnes per annum for the next five years for its captive power plant.

The company is going to sign the fuel supply agreement in the coming weeks and expect the supplies to commence from next month.

With this, the total quantity of coal secured through linkages amounts to 13 lakh tonnes per annum.

At 12:24 hrs Prakash Industries was quoting at Rs 91.45, up Rs 0.65, or 0.72 percent on the BSE.