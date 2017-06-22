App
Jun 22, 2017 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prabhat Dairy, Parag Milk, Vadilal Ind up 4-9% as govt bans milk products from China

The Government of India today has banned milk, milk products and confectionary from China for one year.

Moneycontrol News

Share prices of dairy products makers Prabhat Dairy, Parag Milk Foods and Vadilal Industries gained as much as 4-9 percent in morning trade Thursday after a ban on milk products from the world's second largest economy.

The Government of India today banned milk, milk products and confectionary from China for one year, reported CNBC-TV18 quoting Cogencis.

In previous year as well, the government had imposed a ban on import of milk and its products from China and that was applicable till June 2017.

India had first imposed the ban in September 2008 on apprehension some milk consignments from the country contained melamine, a toxic chemical used for making plastics and fertilisers.

The ban is more a preventive measure as India itself being the world's largest milk producer and consumer, hardly imports milk products from China.

India's milk production increased from 146.3 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 155.5 million tonnes in 2015-16.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh is the leading milk producer, followed by Rajasthan and Gujarat.

At 11:18 hours IST, the stock price of Parag Milk Foods was quoting at Rs 221.50, up 1.58 percent and Prabhat Dairy was at Rs 137.50, up 6.59 percent while Vadilal Industries was at Rs 857.00, up 6.35 percent on the BSE.

