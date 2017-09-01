App
Sep 01, 2017 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Porinju buy 1.81 lakh shares of Aarvee Denim

Porinju V. Veliyath bought 1,81,477 shares of Aarvee Denim and Exports at Rs 36.

Porinju buy 1.81 lakh shares of Aarvee Denim

On August 31, 2017 Porinju V. Veliyath bought 1,81,477 shares of Aarvee Denim and Exports at Rs 36 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Aarvee Denim and Exports ended at Rs 37.45, up Rs 3.40, or 9.99 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 111 and 52-week low Rs 26.50 on 01 November, 2016 and 17 August, 2017, respectively.

