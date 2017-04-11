App
Apr 08, 2017 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Polunin Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund buys 3.7 lakh shares of BGR Energy

Polunin Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund LLC (SMALLUS) bought 371,961 shares of BGR Energy at Rs 172.37 per share on the NSE.

BGR Energy Systems closed at Rs 170.80, up Rs 17.65, or 11.52 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 181.50 and 52-week low Rs 111.80 on 07 April, 2017 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.

