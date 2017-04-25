App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 25, 2017 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pokarna gains 5%, to consider sub-division of shares on May 8

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 08 to consider, approve and take on record audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Pokarna gains 5%, to consider sub-division of shares on May 8

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Pokarna touched 52-week high of Rs 1503, rises 5.7 percent intraday Tuesday as company's board will consider sub-division of shares on May 8.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 08 to consider, approve and take on record audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.

The board will also consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares for the year ended March, 31, 2017 and sub-division (stock-split) of the present value of the equity shares of Rs 10 each into smaller denomination.

At 09:36 hrs Pokarna was quoting at Rs 1,490, up Rs 67.70, or 4.76 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Pokarna

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.