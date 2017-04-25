Pokarna gains 5%, to consider sub-division of shares on May 8

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Pokarna touched 52-week high of Rs 1503, rises 5.7 percent intraday Tuesday as company's board will consider sub-division of shares on May 8.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 08 to consider, approve and take on record audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.

The board will also consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares for the year ended March, 31, 2017 and sub-division (stock-split) of the present value of the equity shares of Rs 10 each into smaller denomination.

At 09:36 hrs Pokarna was quoting at Rs 1,490, up Rs 67.70, or 4.76 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil